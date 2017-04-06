Mumbai: MLA, A ward locals meet BMC official over parking policy

Vehemently opposing the recent hike in parking charges under the new civic policy in parts of South Mumbai, BJP MLA Raj Purohit approached the A ward office on Wednesday and announced a meeting with residents later this week, before they submit a memorandum of demands to the BMC. Under the new policy, charges for parking a vehicle for the first hour are Rs 60, to be paid even by residents of the area parking on the streetside.

On Wednesday, residents from Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Marine Drive and Nariman Point led by Purohit met Kiran Dighavkar, the assistant municipal commissioner of A ward. “They had certain doubts about the policy and we clarified all of them. The residents wanted time to discuss the policy among themselves, after which we will have another discussion,” he said.

The policy came into effect from April 2, after the state lifted its stay on it in February. The BMC is implementing it in A ward as a pilot project for residential areas. In a similar scenario, in 2015, Purohit had protested against the implementation of the policy in A ward after resident associations opposed a hiked parking fee. The state had then ordered a stay on it.

Apart from the steep fee the residents will have to shell out, they have raised objections to other aspects of the policy, including the absence of a grievance redressal system. “The policy has certain flaws which need to be addressed before it can be implemented. For instance, there needs to be a law and order system in place in case some outsider parks their vehicle in the space allotted to us. Who will be the regulatory authority in that case?” said a resident.

Reiterating the residents’ demands, Purohit said the fee decided for each of the three zones (A for commercial, B for partly commercial and partly residential and C for residential) was too steep. “In case of A zone, people will have to shell out Rs 6,000 per vehicle per month, which amounts to Rs 72,000 for an entire year. Just because someone has a car doesn’t mean they will be able to pay such a huge fee. When the government is talking of affordable housing, parking should be affordable too,” he said.

Purohit said the residents were concerned about the manner in which parking slots would be allocated to them. “There are more vehicles than the parking space available outside residential buildings. Many of the buildings don’t have any parking space at all. There is no precise direction regarding this mentioned in the policy,” he said.

The residents will meet at Radio Club on April 8 and will discuss their objections with Purohit. “There needs to be a compromise between the residents and the BMC and I will continue to oppose the policy until the residents are happy,” said Purohit. The MLA added he will submit the residents’ memorandum to the BMC Monday.

