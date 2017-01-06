Mumbai: Miscreants on scooter rob two men in Byculla

Armed thieves attacked and robbed two men in Byculla in the span of two hours Tuesday night, police said. Officers are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to trace the men. According to the police, both victims said the men who robbed them were riding a blue scooter. They first allegedly attacked 43-year-old Nilesh Dighe, a vegetable vendor, as he was walking to his home on K K Road in Byculla around 9.30 pm. The police said Dighe had just parked his motorcycle near his home when the accused approached him. One of the men pushed Dighe and held a knife to his throat, the police said.

“The accused threatened to kill Dighe if he did not hand over his cell phone,” said Ashok Sarambalkar, senior inspector, Agripada police station.

Two hours later, the thieves struck again, this time targeting 42-year-old Abdul Munaf Qureshi while he was walking near a slum colony on N M Joshi Road, a short distance from the scene of the first offence.

The police said that the duo approached Qureshi from the rear. The pillion rider held a knife to his throat and took away his Samsung phone worth Rs 7,000 and Rs 500 in cash from his pocket.

“Both the complainants have given us detailed descriptions of the accused. We are also using footage from CCTV cameras along the route where the offences took place to trace the accused,” Sarambalkar said.