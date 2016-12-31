Mumbai: Minor fire in building next to school, no injuries

A fire broke out on the 2nd floor of a building located next to a school in Mazagaon Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Officials from the fire brigade said the fire broke out in Hilal building next to St Isabel High School in Mazagaon around 12.36 pm. The fire was doused around 1.27 pm. “It was a minor fire and was brought under control immediately,” said a fire officer.

An official said that since the building was close to the school, it was initially felt that the fire broke out in the school. “Following the fire incident, the fire brigade said there were cracks that developed in the building and we asked the ward officials to visit the premises to take stock of it,” the official said.

Officials from the ward office said the building is not in dilapidated or dangerous condition. “However, we are verifying the details whether it is a cessed building to decide further course of action,” added the official.