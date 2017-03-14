Mumbai Metropolitan Region: In a first, tourist cabs exceed kaali-peelis

MUMBAI now has three times more tourist cabs compared to their number in 2013, according to Regional Transport Office (RTO) figures. Besides, now there are more tourist cabs on roads than kaali-peelis or black-and-yellow taxis. According to RTO figures, there were 50,584 kaali-peelis in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) compared to 37,229 tourist cabs till March 2016. Between April 2016 and March 2017, however, 18,531 new vehicles were registered as tourist cabs, taking their number to 55,760 in the city. But, only 4,646 new kaali-peelis hit the roads in the corresponding period, taking their number to 55,230 but falling behind the number of tourist cabs.

According to RTO figures, the greater Mumbai region that includes eastern, western and central parts of the city now has 530 more vehicles registered under tourist permits compared to the traditional black-and-yellow cabs. This means tourist cabs have emerged as the second-most widely used mode of road transport in the MMR after buses.

Tourist cabs include the cool cabs, app-based cabs as well as vehicles ferrying patrons between cities. “Never in the city’s history has the number of tourist cabs been more than kaali-peelis. While the number of tourist cabs in the city has grown in the past three years, the number of kaali-peelis was always higher because of a wider base. Higher dependence of commuters on app-based cabs like Ola and Uber eventually caused the loyal commuter to shift away from kaali-peelis,” said A V Shenoy, a transportation expert.

“One should also consider that hardly any new permit had been given for a kaali-peeli in the city compared to the lottery announced for inviting rickshaw permits in the period. Similarly, no cap was put on the number of tourist cabs entering the city or permits being offered in that regard. The dominating presence of auto-rickshaws in the suburbs also made many kaali-peeli drivers lose out on business,” Shenoy added.

According to official figures, registrations of new kaali-peelis have continued to fall in the past five years. While 5,673 such vehicles were registered in 2013-14, the number fell to 4,646 in 2016-17. Higher cost of permits for kaali-peelis in comparison to tourist cabs also contributed to the fall, said an official.

“A tourist permit costs Rs 8,000-10,000. A kaali-peeli driver either has to pay more for a permit or wait till the government announces the need for it,” said Raju Patil, an Ola driver. Experts now hint that the new rules under the Maharashtra City Taxi Permit 2017 could affect the business interests of tourist cabs in the city. However, people’s preference for app-based cabs and a cap on maximum pricing may work in their favour. “Car owners shifted from private vehicles to app-based cabs. Many even became entrepreneurs as they rented cars to aggregators, expecting good returns. However, higher permit costs, uniform coloring and CNG compulsion may put many out of business,” said Ashok Datar, another transport expert.

“We are working on fixing fares in such a way that the business interests of both kaali-peelis and aggregators thrive. Though the number of app-based cabs is increasing, kaali-peeli drivers will be encouraged to work on their shortcomings so that commuters are benefited,” said a member of the committee fixing fares for taxis and aggregators, which will be announced within a month.