Mumbai: Metro work punctures gas pipeline, causes scare among residents

Work on the Metro 3 construction at J Tata Road near Churchgate station punctured a Mahanagar Gas pipeline leading to a gas leak on Monday. After the gas began spreading, the supply was shut and the fire brigade was called in as a precaution. “Our contractors were conducting utility exploration in the area when one of the pipelines was punctured in the evening. The leak caused some panic among the residents and we immediately took necessary precautions,” said R Ramana, Executive Director (Planning), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

For the residents, it was a major scare. Neera Punj, a resident of the area, said, “There was chaos at the cordoned-off Metro site. We could smell gas in the air all around us. The authorities arrived to bring the situation under control. However, this caused a major traffic snarl in the area. Also the gas supply was shut off for almost four hours. This leak could have been really dangerous. Just imagine if this leak would have ended in a fire?”

In light of the incident, the contractor met safety engineers at the site on Tuesday and discussed measures to prevent such incidents. Safety engineers at all the other 25 locations too would be briefed about the measures. The utility agencies have already given the MMRC a map marking out the pipelines and underground wires. Utility exploration is conducted by the contractors to confirm their exact presence. Up to three metres, the digging is done manually to avoid any damage to these utilities.

Snaking underground are various essential utility services like water supply lines, stormwater drains, MTNL cables and sewer lines. While some of these will be diverted to avoid damage during underground construction, some services like sewage lines and gas pipelines are hard to shift and will only be provided support.

“We have already planned which utilities have to be shifted and which will be supported. Once the exploration is completed we can implement the plan by this month-end. The effort will be to avoid all inconveniences for the residents. However, if any service has to be disrupted the agencies will intimate the residents,” said Ramana.