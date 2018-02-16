Mumbai Metro work: How long will this continue, asks Bombay HC

Bombay High Court was also concerned over the protection of the eco-sensitive zone and a green zone in the Aarey Milk Colony. (File Photo) Bombay High Court was also concerned over the protection of the eco-sensitive zone and a green zone in the Aarey Milk Colony. (File Photo)

Expressing concern over parts of the city dug up or cordoned off for Metro construction, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked for how long will this continue before the city is relieved of the situation. “Wherever you want to reach it takes two hours. We are worried when is this going to end,” said Justice S C Dharmadhikari. The HC’s concern, raised while hearing a PIL challenging the construction of a Metro car depot in Aarey Milk Colony, may resonate with most Mumbai residents facing traffic snarls as the city’s public transport system readies itself for an overhaul with three new Metro lines.

The HC was also concerned over the protection of the eco-sensitive zone and a green zone in the Aarey Milk Colony. An affidavit was filed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, saying it was in public interest that the MMRCL has deleted Aarey from a ‘no development zone’ to reserve it for the Metro car workshop. The affidavit says the reason for shifting the plan from Kanjurmarg to Aarey was technical difficulties in Kanjurmarg area, which, it says, would have to be raised by 3-4 metres to bring the depot above the highest flood level. “In view of technical, legal and factual difficulties, coupled with the issue that implementation and construction of Metro line 3 could not start until depot site location is finalised. Second alternative of having a double-decked shed was also considered,” the affidavit says.

“The revised layout provides that the eastern part of the plot and periphery is avoided so as to save a large number of trees, only four sheds are planned against 10 proposed in the original depot layout… more than 1,200 trees can be saved and the layout can be accommodated in about 25 hectares, saving 5 hectares from the original layout,” it adds.

A petition was filed by Amrita Bhatacharjee and Biju Augustine, part of the Save Aarey initiative, to challenge the August 28, 2017 notification issued by the state government modifying the sanctioned revised development plan for Aarey by deleting 33 hectares of land from ‘no development zone’ to reserve it for Metro car depot/workshop.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App