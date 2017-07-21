Mumbai Metro sub-station: Shiv Sena continues its opposition, rejects MMRCL proposals

The decision of rejecting the proposal for the land needed for the sub-station comes a month after the improvements committee rejected the proposal for a Metro car shed at Aarey. (Representational image) The decision of rejecting the proposal for the land needed for the sub-station comes a month after the improvements committee rejected the proposal for a Metro car shed at Aarey. (Representational image)

Continuing with its opposition to the government’s metro-related plans, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Thursday shot down the proposal for handing over a 4,000-sqm plot in Andheri to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for a sub-station. Another proposal to allot 11 plots to the MMRCL for the Colaba-Seepz Metro met a similar fate. The proposals had been tabled in the improvements committee Thursday.

Voicing his opposition to the Metro project as a whole, Sena corporator Ramakant Rahate said, “We are not against development of the city but the Metro has caused a lot of nuisance in Mumbai. Is this the good days that were promised?”

The Congress supported the Sena’s stand, with corporator Ashraf Azmi saying the Andheri plot was reserved for a pumping station. The Sena claimed that the pumping station was required to provide relief from water-logging troubles in the area.

On the proposal for the 11 plots, Sena corporators deferred the decision on a temporary basis, citing the need for a site visit, even as BJP corporators protested. The size of the plots varies between 150 square meters upto 6,000 square meters. The MMRCL has asked for these plots for various activities such as construction of depots, creating spaces for temporary cabins, ventilation shafts, and temporary accommodation.

The decision of rejecting the proposal for the land needed for the sub-station comes a month after the improvements committee rejected the proposal for a Metro car shed at Aarey. That proposal had called for a change of reservation of a 33-hectare plot in Aarey Colony from a no-development zone to a metro car shed depot workshop.

