Mumbai: Metro, roads, flyovers — a lot is on offer for 2017

Some long-pending infrastructure projects for the city have got impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed their bhoomipujan on December 24. A look at the projects to watch out for.

Metro lines 2B and 4

The tenders for DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B corridor and Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor will be issued next week, while their construction is to begin in May-June. Both the Metro corridors are to be completed around the same time in 2021. The 23.5-km Metro 2B is estimated to cost Rs 10,986 crore and the 32-km Metro 4 will cost Rs 14,549 crore. While the civil work for the project will be completely funded by the MMRDA, it is yet to be decided who will fund systems such as signalling. Apart from reducing overcrowding in trains and reducing congestion on Mumbai roads, the Metro is also expected to help in job creation in both skilled and unskilled sectors.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

After several aborted attempts and over a decade later, the 22-km Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link is now witnessing some swift progress. The pre-qualification process for the project is nearly complete and work on it should begin by March or April next year after the tendering is completed. Expected to be completed in the next four-and-a-half years, the country’s longest road link across the sea connecting South Mumbai with the mainland will be constructed at Rs 17,843 crore. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will fund 85 per cent and the rest will come from the state and MMRDA.

Kurla-Vakola Elevated Road

The work order for the 5-km elevated road, an extension of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), was given in October and the contractors now await NOCs from the city’s traffic department. The station survey is being conducted on site to take the dimensions. Set to be completed by 2020, construction will begin by February at a tendered cost of Rs 450 crore. An MMRDA official said, “The elevated road will not provide better connectivity to BKC and reduce traffic congestion in the area. There is a lot of traffic at the point where the SCLR ends. This road will reduce the commute time from there to the airport by almost half an hour.”

Kalanagar Junction flyovers

The two flyovers planned at the Kalanagar Junction in Bandra — one leading to the Sea Link and the other to the BKC — are picking up speed. The contract has been awarded, NOCs received and the work is set to begin this month. Planned at Rs 163 crore, the project is to be completed in 30 months. It is expected to boost connectivity between the sea link and the BKC.