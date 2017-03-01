Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to gift over 25,000 saplings to sites around Metro 3 stations

As part of ‘Project Neighbourhood’, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will distribute more than 25,000 saplings to various housing societies, hospitals and schools in the vicinity of the proposed 27 stations of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3. The project is MMRC’s initiative to increase green cover across the city.

Watch What Else is Making News



“MMRC is executing a public transportation project, which aims at protecting Mumbai’s environment in the long-run by reducing 6.5 lakh vehicle trips per day and in turn reducing carbon footprint,” said Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC.

The Tree Authority has identified 3,891 trees at the sites, where construction work for Metro 3 will be undertaken. Of these, 1,074 trees will have to be cut, while 1,727 will be transplanted. As per the norms, MMRC has to plant at least three trees for every tree it cuts to facilitate the construction of Metro 3.

“The corporation has taken note of the concerns raised by residents and has launched ‘Project Neighbourhood’,” added Bhide. The project will be launched on Gudi Padwa next month.