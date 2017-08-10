Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation finalises Kalbadevi, Girgaon redevelopment scheme

The MMRC proposes to conduct the construction of these buildings simultaneously with the metro construction so that the residents can get timely possession of their homes. (File image) The MMRC proposes to conduct the construction of these buildings simultaneously with the metro construction so that the residents can get timely possession of their homes. (File image)

After over two years of planning, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has finalised the Kalbadevi and Girgaon Redevelopment Scheme. As per the proposed scheme, about 19 properties with 634 project affected families (PAFs) will be demolished for the construction of the Metro 3 corridor in the region.

According to the design prepared by M/s. Catapult Consultants, the new structures will be constructed after demolishing the 19 buildings separated in six blocks. The MMRC proposes to conduct the construction of these buildings simultaneously with the metro construction so that the residents can get timely possession of their homes. The residents have been in discussion with the metro implementing body for close to two years now. They will be provided in-situ rehabilitation after the work is completed. Meanwhile, they have been given the option of moving to temporary accommodations in Wadala or Pimpalwadi.

However, the residents allege that despite their readiness to move out, the MMRC is now delaying the process. “The MMRC informed us that we could move by July end, but after a meeting in June they never got back to us. We had even seen some houses to move into in May, but had to call off the deals after lack of response from them. Now we do not think it will be possible for us to move until November because of our children’s school. Even if they complete their procedure, they will have to wait until the Diwali vacation,” says Guru Kumar Shetye, a resident of Girgaon.

While the six blocks are not continuous, the state government has given MMRC special concessions to redevelop them under the cluster development policy. Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC, had earlier said, “We requested the government to allow us to consider all the affected plots as a single cluster and to allow us to use the floor space index (FSI) conveniently. We also needed some concessions in terms of open spaces, parking, height and the government agreed to them. Now we can generate some space there to house both the commercial as well as residential structures.”

Among the affected structures is the iconic Chira Bazaar in Kalbadevi which will also be reconstructed as a six-storey building with the lower and the upper ground floor being marked as ‘fish market for project affected persons’ for fish-sellers who currently sell fish in the area.

“Girgaon and Kalbadevi rehabilitation plans at this stage are subject to the decision on the final number of affected families and their entitlement and approval by competent authority. We are in the process of appointing an architect for further detailing,” said a spokesperson from MMRC.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App