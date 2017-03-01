Mumbai metro: One redesigns wheels to reduce wear and tear

To ensure sustained running of the Mumbai Metro One rake, an innovative technology has been used to redesign the wheels. The technology, to be used for the first time in the country, will ensure longer life for the wheels of the Metro rake.

According to Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) officials, the wheels have been retrofitted with Industrial Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) chips that will reduce the wear and tear of the wheels. This will be done by alerting a particular technical component in the operations system of the oncoming of a curve.

“Mumbai Metro One has 64 curves and they are the steepest curves than any of the metro systems in the country. When the train passes over such curves, there is high friction between the wheels and the track causing the wheel to wear away and drastically reduce its life. With the RFID tags the lubricant will be released right in time and the friction will be avoided,” said an MMOPL official.

“We found the earlier system to be inefficient for our metro due to the late release of the lubricant. This system corrects that error. We have been experimenting with this since August last year and will now be implementing this in all the wheels,” he said.

Installed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, the RFID tags have been placed at the 64 curves and detectors have been placed under each of the 16 trains. This system will help increase the life span of the wheels to 10 years, as opposed to the existing working capacity of 3-4 years.