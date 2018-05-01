Mumbai Metro One records its 400 millionth passenger

The Mumbai Metro One corridor from Versova to Ghatkopar carried its 400 millionth passenger on Monday. The Metro that completed 1,423 days in operation on Monday, also witnessed a 13 per cent increase in ridership compared to the same period last year.

The Metro carried its first 100 million passengers in 398 days, in another 388 days, it carried its second 100 millionth passenger. In 337 days, it crossed the landmark of third 100 million passengers and now, the fourth 100 million ridership has been achieved in 300 days.

“Every 100 million ridership is significant as the number of days it takes to reach the next landmark is decreasing evidently,” Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) said in a statement. Meanwhile, there has been a significant increase in ridership between Andheri and Western Express Highway stations and Andheri and Azad Nagar stations. A 48 per cent growth has been recorded between Andheri and Western Express Highway, followed by 45 per cent on the route between Andheri and Azad Nagar. However, Andheri and Ghatkopar remained the stations with maximum ridership of 1,05,745 and 87,116, respectively on a typical weekday.

Operating 1,25,894 trips in 2017-18, Mumbai Metro One had 378 to 382 daily trips on weekdays. “We have redefined MRTS commuter experience in the country. As a transport utility, we have sought to delight our commuters with value added services, in addition to comfort and safety that have become synonymous with Mumbai Metro One. From attractive deals from our partner merchants for last mile connectivity from all our stations and our bouquet of various offerings has ensured commuters’ trust and helped us continuously increase the ridership,” a Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said.

