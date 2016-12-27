Mumbai Metro-III likely to offer cheap tickets

Commuters may look forward to cheap rides on the upcoming Metro Rail Route 3. As per the proposed fare chart by the MMRC for the 33.05-km Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, tickets will start at Rs 12 for a distance of upto 2 kilometres with consequent slabs of Rs 14, 17, 22, 23, 25, 28, 30, 31, 34, 36 going up to Rs 39 for 31-35 kilometres.

The route is scheduled to come into operation by 2020. “Metro is a public transport service and its fares should be competitive with other public transport services. So we decided to keep it 1.5 times the BEST fare structure,” said R Ramana, Executive Director (Planning), MMRC.

MMRC considered two fare structures, one proposed by the MMRDA and the other followed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, before finalising the latter. “When we compared with other fare structures in the country ,we found the one by the DMRC to be the most comparable. We have chosen the ridership maximisation model,” he added.

Planned up to the year 2055, where the tickets will range between Rs 40 to Rs 134, the fares will see a 11 per cent hike every third year.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 23,235 crore with loan assistance of Rs 13,235 crore from Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), these fares might make it hard for the metro to repay the loan.

Ketan Goradia, a transport expert, said the pricing seemed inaccurate. “If they have to pay even the interest on their loan to JICA, they will have to charge four times this price. Once the metro comes into operation we will see different prices.”

Ramana admitted they may have to recalibrate the tariffs when functioning. “These rates have been decided based on the current scenario. When the metro comes into operation, if the situations demands, we may recalibrate the fares.”