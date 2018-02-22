Mumbai: Metro 2B won’t cross Harbour Line twice

Metro work in progress at D N Nagar. (Santosh Parab) Metro work in progress at D N Nagar. (Santosh Parab)

WITH THE Union Ministry of Railways allowing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to construct on its land, Metro 2B will not have to cross over the Harbour line at Mankhurd. “We had a discussion with the Railway Minister (Piyush Goyal) when he was here and we received a positive response. They have allowed us to construct on railway land and now we will not have to cross over the Harbour line twice,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

As per the earlier alignment the elevated corridor crossed over the Harbour Line twice at Mankhurd after crossing over the Sion-Panvel Highway. Now the corridor will go along the Harbour Line after crossing the Highway and will go over the railway land.

“It is more difficult to construct over railway lines as we have take blocks during construction. With the new arrangement our piers will be constructed on the railway land,” said an MMRDA official. However, the Metro will still cross over the Harbour Line at Tilak Nagar apart from the Western Line at Bandra, the Central Line at Kurla and even the Metro 4 corridor. Similarly the Metro 4 corridor will also be crossing over the Central Line at Ghatkopar and Harbour Line at Chembur and Suman Nagar.

The 23.5-km Metro 2B corridor will connect DN Nagar and Mankhurd and will have 22 stations, while the 32-km Metro 4 corridor will connect Wadala with Kasarvadavli in Thane and will have 32 stations.

Both the corridors are expected to be completed by December 2021.

