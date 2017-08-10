Mumbai metro construction: Resident moves HC, says noise causing stress, anxiety to family

Metro construction work is in full swing at Cuffe Parade. (Express photo – Pradip Das) Metro construction work is in full swing at Cuffe Parade. (Express photo – Pradip Das)

A Cuffe Parade resident has approached the Bombay High Court stating that Metro construction in proximity to his house is causing stress and anxiety to him and his family, including his two young daughters, owing to the excessive noise generated from the site.

Pointing out that the work was being carried out in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, the petition filed by Robin Jaisinghani (50), who stays in Hassa Mahal, Dalamal Park, Colaba, claimed that it had adversely affected their health. He is now seeking that his two daughters, aged four and eight years, be paid Rs 10,000 each per day from February 1 “for the suffering and hardship caused to them”.

In October 2016, the petition claims, contractors of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation “entered into the parks and gardens” around Cuffe Parade to start preparatory work for the construction of the underground station in the area. The work began around January 2017.

“During the third week of January, an executive director of the MMRDA informed the residents that the construction would cause noise levels exceeding 90 decibels at all times. I then wrote a letter to MMRDA not to commence construction in violation of Noise Pollution Rules,” said the petition.

According to the petition, the work is being carried out at night as well and the construction equipment emit noise in excess of 70 to 80 decibels violating the noise pollution norms. The noise pollution control rules prescribe maximum ambient sound levels of 55 decibels in the day and 45 decibels in the night in residential areas, according to Jaisinghani.

The petition further stated that it was, in fact, in violation of court orders passed with regard to ensuring compliance of noise decibel levels around the construction sites as well. Jaisinghani and The Dalamal Park Cooperative Society addressed several letters to authorities asking them to ensure that noise levels are kept within the permissible limits and no construction activities are carried out at night.

“An alleged clearance granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority prohibits MMRCL from creating noise in excess of permissible limits and from carrying out construction during the night,” the petition states.

The petition has sought directions from the court to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to adhere to noise pollution rules besides directions to them not to carry out any work during night time. It further sought that the construction activity be stopped if the noise caused exceeds the maximum levels prescribed. The matter is likely to be heard by the court on Friday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App