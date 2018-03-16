Mumbai Metro 4 construction: MMRDA plans to start barricading corridor in June

The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro corridor site. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro corridor site. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The city’s traffic woes may be compounded this monsoon with work on another metro corridor slated to begin soon. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed to begin barricading for the construction of the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro 4 corridor from June this year. “We will begin barricading for Metro 4 from June but it it would be done in patches. We will not barricade the entire stretch at one time. We will take up small patches from time to time,” said Pravin Darade, the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

To be constructed along LBS Marg and stretches of the Eastern Express Highway, it is likely to add to the traffic woes in the eastern suburbs. “There will be traffic diversion plans in place. It would be prepared by the contractor once he is appointed and approved by the Traffic Department. The municipal corporation has allowed the construction of metros and monorails during the monsoon. We will ensure that there is no flooding in our work areas,” said a senior MMRDA official.

In June, the contractors of the four packages of the 32.32-km corridor will begin preliminary work, like geotechnical survey and test piles, and the actual construction will start two-and-a half-months later. Work on the casting yard will also begin simultaneously. “We have identified two to three places for the casting yard, like a land in Kanjurmarg and another in Wadala. Once they are finalised, the work will begin there as well,” said the official.

Meanwhile, barricading for the construction of the 23.5-km Metro 2B corridor started early this month from D N Nagar. While work on the first part, till BKC has started, work on the second part, till Mandale, is likely to begin in June.

