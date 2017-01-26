Mumbai Metro 3: Stations won’t be connected to suburban railway subways

MUMBAI’S FIRST underground metro line, Metro 3, will not be linked to the underground subways opening into the suburban railway stations. While the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line has interchanges at Churchgate, CST, Grant Road, Mumbai Central and Mahalaxmi stations, there will be no subway connecting the metro station and the suburban railway station. “The railway subways will not be connected to the metro stations, but we are trying to keep the metro exit as close as possible to the railway subway,” said a senior official from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). Stations such as Churchgate and CST are well connected by subways.

If metro commuters want to change to the railway at these stations they will have no subway and instead they will have to come up to the road and then take the subway.

MMRC proposes that the 33.5-km Metro 3 will reduce 15 per cent load from the suburban railways. Further, the MMRDA envisions for Mumbai an integrated transport system, including the metro, suburban railways, monorail and buses. But this lack of integration between railways and metro seems to be in great discord with this dream.

According to MMRC, the railways is not allowing for the integration of the two services. “The subways are in the BMC jurisdiction and not ours. They do not need our permission,” says AK Srivastava, AGM, CR.