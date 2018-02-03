Mumbai Metro 3 project: Bombay HC panel for trees notes poor care post transplantation

Mumbai Metro. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty/File) Mumbai Metro. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty/File)

Trees transplanted by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) for construction of the Metro 3 project are not receiving proper care, observed the junior tree committee appointed by the Bombay High Court. The committee has recommended that the Tree Authority of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) takes responsibility for the maintenance of the trees.

“From inspections made at the site it seems that the persons authorised by MMRC do not appear to take care of the transplantation at various sites. The authority requests the Hon’ble Committee that the Tree Officers of the Corporation should be entrusted to pursue and see that each tree transplanted is properly looked and maintained.

Tree Authority may be directed to check frequently the maintenance of trees by MMRC Authority,” reads the report submitted by the committee, on Thursday, after its fifth inspection. It states the trees have been transplanted well with “proper care for pruning the branches and displace the tree in proper manner”. But they have raised objections regarding maintenance post transplantation. “It is noticed at some of the transplantation sites that the trees are neglected. Specially the trees at PWD (Government Colony) at Bandra East and at Kandivali Sport Complex, the trees are not watered properly,” the report adds.

Earlier this month, The Indian Express had reported that trees in the Sports Complex were not being watered well. A horticulturist with a contractor responsible for transplanting trees on the Kandivali plot had admitted that the trees were not being watered regularly. “We have been watering the trees about once a week. But we realise it is not sufficient and it has resulted in the loss of many trees. We will now water them every day,” he had said. The report also said there are number of trees that have not shown signs of sprouting. “It appears that if proper care is taken, more number of trees will show signs of sprouting and survival,” mentions the report.

The committee has appreciated that some transplantation sites like LTT, Kurla and a site in Aarey that were shabby earlier, have been taken care of and are being fenced. The MMRC did not respond to queries.

