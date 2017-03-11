Mumbai Metro 3: MMRCL directed to submit environmental clearance records

The Bombay High Court Friday directed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to submit the records of permissions and clearances it has obtained from the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to construct the three stations in South Mumbai for the Metro 3 project. The order was passed after residents of the area told court that MoEF had denied permission to the authorities to construct stations in Churchgate, Cuffe Parade and Hutatma Chowk due to violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Watch What Else Is Making News

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by the residents of Churchgate and Cuff Parade seeking to put a stop to tree cutting in the area to make way for the Metro 3 project. The court had stayed the construction of the project till a solution is found.

On Friday, MMRCL’s senior counsel Aspi Chinoy told the court that while the agency will restore tree cover at all stations once the work is completed, the current construction plan cannot be altered. “Of the 760 trees, 309 will be cut and removed. We are ready to plant trees in the vicinity for every tree that will be cut,” he said.

The petitioners said that an independent committee should be appointed to look into the activities of the MMRCL and the BMC’s Tree Authority, as they don’t trust these departments. Such a committee cannot interfere with the planning of stations but can look it how the trees can be transplanted and replanted, said Chinoy.

“The petitioners have found that no clearance has been obtained by MOEF and laws have been violated in the project,” said Janak Dwarkadas, counsel of the petitioners. The court asked the petitioners to amend the petition stating these grounds based on their information and asked MMRCL to file a reply with details of permissions and clearances obtained. The matter has been kept for further hearing on March 16.