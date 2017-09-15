Mumbai Metro 3 Construction: Independent authority like IIT-B can study effect on heritage buildings, says HC

Mumbai Metro tunnel. (File photo) Mumbai Metro tunnel. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said an independent authority like IIT-Bombay could examine the effect of tunneling and drilling work related to Metro 3 along the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz route on the foundation of the several heritage buildings in South Mumbai. A bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a petition filed by the trustees of the J N Petit Institute, an 119-year-old heritage building on D N Road.

The petition filed through their counsel Fredun De’Vitre seeks a stay on the ongoing work at the proposed Hutatma Chowk Metro Station along Metro 3 on the grounds that the work was causing damage to old buildings, including several heritage structures, in the area. “We are concerned about the safety of the citizens. But, stopping the work altogether is no solution since the metro is meant for the welfare of the people,” said Chief Justice Chellur.

According to the petitioners, on August 25, a heavy limestone finial adorning a portion of J N Petit building’s ceiling fell because of constant vibrations from the ongoing tunneling work of the metro. The petitioners told the court that while they were not opposed to the metro work, the ongoing work must be halted at least till a comprehensive survey of all buildings in the Fort area is conducted by an independent structural engineer. “The court can direct any capable structural engineering firm or conservation architect to conduct a survey on the condition of these buildings and the effect that the metro work will have on the foundation of these buildings,” senior advocate De’Vitre said.

At this, the Chief Justice said while the court could not stop the metro work altogether, it will consult specialists, which included those from IIT Bombay who were scheduled to visit HC on Thursday evening.

“We have entrusted the survey of the High Court building to IIT Bombay. We can ask them to conduct this survey. Or, if they have their hands full, they can suggest some other specialist,” Chief Justice Chellur said.

