Mumbai metro 3: Car depot land at risk of flooding, will be elevated

The land allocated for the car depot of Metro 3 at Aarey Milk Colony will have to be elevated to a significant height to prevent it from getting flooded due to its proximity to the Mithi river.

“The car depot will have to be 1 metre above the highest flood level of the Mithi river. This is done in all railway projects as well to avoid flooding. For this, the land will be elevated to the required height and then it will be covered by ballast,” said SK Gupta, Director (Projects), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Since the 30-hectare land on which the depot will be constructed is uneven, the contractors will first have to level it by filling in the low points and flattening the higher areas. According to the tender document inviting bids for the construction of the car depot, the MMRC has allocated more than Rs 54 crore for just excavation and disposal, which is at least 16 per cent of the total project cost of Rs 340 crore. The MMRC claims that it will incur the huge cost for levelling land near Unit 19 for laying lines for train reversal, siding and crossovers.

“The train will be coming out of the underground tunnel at that location and the height of the land is very high there. So we will have to spend a significant amount to level it,” said Gupta.

The land also has a hillock on it with sturdy rocks that may be difficult to break down. While the MMRC is unsure of the total height of the hillock, they say that it may not be as touch a task as it seems. “We have to elevate the land anyway to take it above the flood level. So we may not have to work too hard on the hillock. Only a small portion of the top will have to be cut down,” added Gupta.

While the elevation of the land will prevent the car depot from flooding, they will also construct drains that will lead the overflowing water to Mithi to protect the remaining area the elevation.

Activists who have been fighting to save Aarey from the Metro had earlier suggested MMRC to consider an alternate piece of land in Kanjurmarg for the the car depot. “They had rejected our suggestion claiming it was marshy land and it would be an expensive affair to make it fit for use. However, they are spending just as much to use the Aarey land. They can spend the same amount and make use of the Kanjurmarg land. It would save the city over 3,000 trees,” says Priya Mishra, a member of the Aarey Conservation Group (ACG).

