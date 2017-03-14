Mumbai Metro 3: Activists launch poster campaign to save trees

ACTIVISTS FROM the Save Trees Group of South Mumbai came together Monday to stick posters on trees in the neighbourhood to raise awareness against felling of trees for the construction of Metro 3. The activists said apart from the Bombay High Court stay on cutting trees, people too needed to be aware of the threat to the trees. “Through the posters, we want to raise awareness among the citizens regarding what is going to happen to the trees. The High Court stay has not completely deterred the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). They are also harming the trees by not taking right care of them,” said Bobby Singh, one of the activists.

A group of 15-20 people set out to stick posters with strong messages regarding tree-felling. On Tuesday, they plan to stand with the posters in front of the Churchgate railway station and colleges in the locality.

“We are seeing global temperatures rising year by year. To prevent further damage to humanity, we need to strike a balance between development and ecology. They say the Metro is going to help reduce emissions, but if they are going to cut trees for the purpose, it is only going to negate the effect. We want them to use the right technology and look for options that inflict least damage to the trees,” said Pervin Jehangir, another activist.

The group also plans to take its agitation further in the coming days by organising protests on the lines of the ‘Chipko movement’.