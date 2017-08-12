Mumbai Metro 2B: S V Road residents protest elevated Metro, demand underground line

“At every 1 km there will be a station that will be right outside our windows and at least 200 residential buildings will be affected. We will have no ventilation or sunlight coming into our houses,” Dadarkar added. (File photo) “At every 1 km there will be a station that will be right outside our windows and at least 200 residential buildings will be affected. We will have no ventilation or sunlight coming into our houses,” Dadarkar added. (File photo)

Residents and schoolchildren of S V Road gathered in front of Sacred Heart Boys’ School in Khar on Friday morning to demand that the government construct the Metro 2B line underground. “S V Road is not very broad and if it is to have a Metro as well, there would be more congestion here. The huge pillars will add to the traffic,”said Jamila Dadarkar, a Khar resident.

“At every 1 km there will be a station that will be right outside our windows and at least 200 residential buildings will be affected. We will have no ventilation or sunlight coming into our houses,” Dadarkar added.

Students gathered at the protest site with banners and slogans saying “Say No to Metro. Stop Elevated Metro”. The police pegged the number of protesters at around 1,500. Leading the protest, 87-year-old Anandini Thakur, the managing trustee of Khar Residents’ Association, said: “We have been trying to present our demands before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis but he refuses to give us time.”

“He has time to sit for three hours in Utsav (an annual Mumbai Police event) but he cannot give me 15 minutes to present our demands. They have completely turned a deaf ear to our issues.”

Social activist and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said: “Why has he (CM) sanctioned underground metro in South Mumbai? Is it because he lives there?”

Thakur now plans to organise a rally to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and file a Public Interest Litigation in this matter. Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson, said: “If we are to execute the metro corridor underground, it will increase the project cost by at least three times the proposed amount.”

