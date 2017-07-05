Mumbai Metro 1 corridor crosses 300-million ridership mark

The Mumbai Metro One corridor from Versova to Ghatkopar carried its record 300 millionth passenger on Tuesday. The Metro, which completed three years last month, took 398 days to carry its first 100 million passengers, another 388 days for its second 100 million, and just 337 days to cross its landmark third 100 million passengers.

“We have redefined MRTS commuter experience in the country. As a transport utility, we have sought to delight our commuters with value-added services, in addition to comfort and safety that have become synonymous with the Mumbai Metro One. Attractive deals from our partner merchants for last-mile connectivity from all our stations and our bouquet of various offerings have helped us earn commuters’ trust which is borne out by the continuous increase in ridership,” said a spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One.

The Metro operating body also made another significant record last month when it marked its highest ever weekday ridership of 3.71 lakh on June 28, 2017. The previous highest weekday ridership was recorded on September 21, 2016 when it had carried 3.68 lakh commuters. The Mumbai Metro One has witnessed a 15 per cent increase in ridership on the corridor since the last year.

