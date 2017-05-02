Mumbai Mayoral Bungalow: Repairs, civil works cost BMC over Rs 85 lakh in five years

The bungalow in Shivaji Park has been home to 76 mayors. Express File The bungalow in Shivaji Park has been home to 76 mayors. Express File

Recurring expenses on repairs and civil works to the mayoral bungalow in Dadar have cost the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over Rs 85 lakh in just over five years.

Also, while the BMC’s heritage department has incurred expenses on repairs to the bungalow every year for the past five years, the local G-North ward office too has similarly incurred expenses on repairs to the heritage bungalow every year, barring 2015-16.

In total, since 2009, including expenses on telephone and electricity bills, on information technology-related expenses for the home of the city’s first resident, the civic exchequer has spent nearly Rs 2.8 crore on the maintenance of the Shivaji Park bungalow. While the majority of these expenses has been borne by the heritage department, the G-North ward office has also booked some of this expenditure.

The last five years witnessed a steadily rising expenditure on repairs.

Since 2009, the heritage department has spent around Rs 1.78 crore on major and minor repairs to the Shivaji Park bungalow and the heritage bungalow in the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, which is now being proposed as the new mayoral bungalow. Civic officials from the Heritage department said around 80 per cent of this expenditure has been on structural repairs to the Dadar bungalow. “Some expenses were on smaller structures such as a driver’s room in the Dadar bungalow,” said a senior official.

Barring 2014-2015, the Heritage department has spent more than Rs 10 lakh on structural repairs of the heritage structure every year for the past eight years. The highest expenditure was recorded in the year 2010-2011 when the Heritage department spent Rs 77.23 lakh on different kinds of repairs. While Rs 16.19 lakh was spent on major repairs, around Rs 50 lakh was spent on constructing a protection wall and Rs 11.19 lakh on minor repairs. Similarly, in 2012-2013, the Heritage department spent Rs 31.51 lakh on repairs.

Apart from structural repairs, the Heritage department also spends on the purchase of furniture among other items. In 2009-2010, for instance, the department spent more than Rs 8 lakh on buying furniture and curtains for the bungalow.

From the G-North ward office’s expenses on repairs, the highest expenditure on repairs was recorded in 2016-2017, when Rs 4.82 lakh was spent on civil repairs.

The ward office, which also bears the expenditure on electricity, telephones, Internet, salaries of domestic help and other supplies needed for the household, has seen electricity bills as high as Rs 8.95 lakh for the year 2014-2015.

The ward office has also paid a sizeable sum on telephone bills, ranging between Rs 1.19 lakh in 2012-2013 and Rs 1.42 lakh in 2014-2016. The mayoral bungalow has two telephone lines.

Interestingly, the ward office has also shown expenses under the head ‘computer and IT-related expenses’ in the past two years. While in 2015-2016, the cost for this was Rs 75,924, the figure rose in 2016-17 to Rs 2.43 lakh.

The mayoral bungalow in Shivaji Park has been home to the last 76 mayors before a decision was taken to convert it into a memorial for late Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray. Amid an ongoing dispute over the next mayoral bungalow between Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and the civic administration, the BMC has allocated funds worth Rs 2 crore to carry out renovations to the bungalow in the Byculla zoo premises as the new mayoral bungalow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now