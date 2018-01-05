Mumbai Marol fire: Fire station 750 m away, engines took 25 minutes, say residents

Maimoon Manzil, where the fire took place early Thursday (Express photo) Maimoon Manzil, where the fire took place early Thursday (Express photo)

Barely 750 metres away from Maimoon Manzil where a fire broke out Thursday, fire engines and water tankers from Marol could reach the spot only after 25 minutes after the first call was made. Activists and the residents of the building, however, claimed that the fire brigade arrived later than that, which raised doubts over the rescue team’s delay in reaching the building, where four of a family died.

According to officials, call records of the BMC’s disaster management unit and Mumbai Fire Brigade show that the first call was received at 2.09 am. It also recorded that the first team of fire brigade reached the spot at 2.34 am. The team gave a Level II fire call by 2.38 am.

The residents claimed that it takes hardly four to five minutes in a vehicle to reach Maimoon Manzil — a ground plus four storey residential building at Shivaji Nagar, Church Road at Marol — from the Marol fire station. But it took 25 minutes on Thursday.

Kailas Hiwrale, the Chief Fire Officer (in-charge), said: “The entrance to the building was locked, so was the terrace. The watchmen of Maimoon Manzil was clueless about the fire … It was the residents of the opposite building who rushed and alerted him. There was no delay in fire fighting and rescue operations. A fire audit and investigation will be conducted for the next two days.”

Marol fire station is the suburban headquarters of the Mumbai fire brigade. It has two fire engines and one jumbo water tanker apart from one rescue van and a light van.

Early on Thursday, apart from the Maimoon Manzil fire, another fire was reported after 12.30 am at a rubber factory on the Kurla-Sakinaka road. Marol fire station had sent two of its fire engines and one water tanker there around 1.45am. “Due to this, one fire engine from Andheri fire brigade and one from Vile Parle had to be called in for Maimoon Manzil, which took a little time,” said a fire officer from Marol fire station.

According to the disaster management unit, the rubber factory fire was doused by 2.35 am. “There was no such delay. Fire engines were diverted to Maimoon Manzil from Kurla-Sakinaka,” said Sanjay Manjrekar, divisional fire officer (mobilisation), Mumbai fire brigade.

“We will be taking up the issue pertaining to the lack of infrastructure and less resources available at the Marol fire station. In cases of multiple fire incidents in the area, it might cause a huge problem,” said Mythalee Krishnan, a social activist and a resident of Marol.

Vivekanand Gupta, a lawyer and a resident of Andheri East, said: “Not just lack of infrastructure but also the Metro construction leads to the fire engines taking a detour. Besides, it’s time the fire station upgrades its infrastructure as it covers a vast area and it is the suburban headquarters. It needs to back up other fire stations in the area rather than relying on them.”

