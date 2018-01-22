15 yrs and running, this time with a special message: ‘Inclusion of sports in education’

Participants cross the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Sunday morning. Pradip Das Participants cross the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Sunday morning. Pradip Das

As the Mumbai Marathon completes 15 years, there are very few participants who have run every year without fail. Among them are para-athlete duo Satyaprakash Tiwari and Manoj Khaire. “Since the year it began, we have been participating in it together. Back then, there was no separate category for the disabled and we would enroll for the Dream Run. Having been together for so many years, people now refer to us as Jai-Veeru. But we are just Satyaprakash-Manoj, and we just want to be us,” says Tiwari.

While Tiwari lost his leg in a train accident in 1981, Khaire lost his legs to polio soon after birth. But that did not stop them from excelling on the sports field. Both went on to win medals in international championships in swimming, badminton and athletics. Having retired from active sports, they now coach students in their individual capacities.

“We always say count on our abilities and not our disability. Everyone has some disability, but our abilities are unique. We wanted to do something for our country and we did it through sports,” adds Khaire.

As they ran the marathon, they also chose to spread a strong message for society — ‘Inclusion of sports in education’. “Sports should be made a subject in school and should be made a part of the curriculum. Also, they need to provide better quality equipment to para-athletes so that more can be trained. There is provision for them to play internationally but due to lack of facilities they are not able to practice,” added Tiwari.

Running in the Champions with Disability category, Khaire raised objections to the way it was organised. “This year, they allowed people with hearing and speech disability and mental retardation to run with the wheelchair-bound. It is unfair as they could run on their legs. They should ideally participate in the Dream Run,” said Khaire.

