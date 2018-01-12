Mumbai Marathon: More than 50% rise in number of runners with disabilities

Tata Consultancy Services has created a mobile app under the name of the event that can help users trace location of participants. (File) Tata Consultancy Services has created a mobile app under the name of the event that can help users trace location of participants. (File)

THERE has been a 54 per cent increase in the number of runners with disabilities who will take part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 21, compared to last year. As many as 1,220 participants with disabilities have signed up for this year’s marathon.

“We have seen an increase in the number of participants with hearing disabilities for the event this year. Many participants, who are visually challenged, are taking part in ream Run, which is different from the run organised for champions with disabilities,” said Varsha Hooja, trustee and chief executive officer of NGO, ADAPT.

The marathon will see 44,407 runners of over 30 nationalities in the six categories. The feature race will witness participation of 6,955 runners while 14,950 will take part in the half marathon. A new category (10 km) will see the participation of 1,652 runners. While 1,130 senior citizens will participate, the Dream Run category will see 18,500 participants.

Shuttle bus services have been arranged for from Currey Road station on Central Railway and Mahalaxmi on Western Railway for half marathon participants.

“Participation in an event like this increases the visibility of the runners with disabilities, which will facilitate their inclusion in the mainstream,” Hooja added.

Tata Consultancy Services has created a mobile app under the name of the event that can help users trace location of participants. Tokyo Marathon 2017 runner-up, Solomon Deksisa, Asian Marathon Champion, Gopi T, Mumbai Marathon 2016 course record holder Nitendra Singh Rawat and former pole-vaulter from Ukraine, Sergei Bubka, will take part.

