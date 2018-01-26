Govt to shut down 62-yr-old central library at Mantralaya

Books stacked in pitiable condition at the Manatralaya’s central library. Sandeep Ashar Books stacked in pitiable condition at the Manatralaya’s central library. Sandeep Ashar

Maharashtra is set to lose a piece of history with the state government deciding to shut down the six-decade-old central library at Mantralaya, the state secretariat. The library will make way for a new digital resource centre, which is planned to be in operation from the coming fiscal.

The reason for the library’s closure isn’t leaky roof or rising expenses. In the Internet age, the facility, it seems, has almost no visitors. “No one visits the facility today,” said Brijesh Singh, the Director General, Information and Public Relations, Government of Maharashtra. “The facility’s utility value was monitored for months.”

But some Mantralaya veterans rued that the government’s big digitisation push had also played a role in the facility’s downfall. “The library was originally functioning out of a 2,500 sq metre space on the ground floor at the Mantralaya. It was relocated to a smaller space on the fifth floor three years ago, to make way for a new studio,” a veteran said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s live TV show, Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy, where he communicates directly with the residents over governance matters, and other interactive programs of the government are broadcast from the studio.

Later, some of the space allocated for the library on the fifth floor, too, was portioned for a “news section”, forcing the library staff to stack books in untidy heaps. According to the librarian, Dyaneshwar Doiphode, the library has a collection of 47,000 books. Tales abound of how several chief ministers and cabinet ministers in the past have used data and books from the library as references for famous speeches they made.

Incidentally, the central library was in existence even before the formation of Maharashtra. “It has been here since February 11, 1955,” said a patron. In fact, the facility has volumes documenting the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement that led to the state’s formation, and is filled with books and papers by celebrated authors, historians, and policy makers.

Unfortunately, now their condition is pitiable. Apart from books, the library also boasts of a rich collection of state gazettes and legislative speeches. Singh said there were plans to engage a curator to “conserve the valuable works”. Some would also be digitised. But plans are to gift the books to the library at Vidhan Bhavan. Singh confirmed that his department had already written to the legislative secretariat regarding it.

Meanwhile, plans for the digital resource centre are in full swing. Singh said the whole point was to develop a digital information hub to promote research.

