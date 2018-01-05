Mumbai: Man who jumped off sea link found alive

The man, who leaped into the sea in the morning, was found near Chaityabhoomi in Shivaji Park hours later, after which he was rushed to Sion Hospital. The man, who leaped into the sea in the morning, was found near Chaityabhoomi in Shivaji Park hours later, after which he was rushed to Sion Hospital.

A man from Fatehpur, who jumped off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Thursday, survived, the police said. The man, who leaped into the sea in the morning, was found near Chaityabhoomi in Shivaji Park hours later, after which he was rushed to Sion Hospital.

The police said they identified him as Nikhar Sahu from an Aadhaar card found in his pocket. Sahu, who had hired a taxi to Worli from Bandra, asked the driver to stop mid-way on the sea link, saying he wanted to click a picture, the police said.

Sahu jumped off the sea link around 11.30 am. The driver called the police control room. “We were told a man has jumped from pole number 90 towards Worli following which we started looking for him. We took the help of local swimmers and also informed the fire department,” said senior inspector Gajanan Desurkar from Worli police station.

After four hours of search operation, Sahu was found near Chaityabhoomi in Shivaji Park and was rushed to Sion Hospital. “We were trying to trace his body, but by God’s grace he survived. We found an Aadhaar card in his pocket that helped in his identification. We are trying to ascertain the reason for him taking the extreme step,” said Desurkar.

