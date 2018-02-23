Mumbai: Man ‘commits suicide’, cops say he recently lost his job

A man allegedly committed suicide in Airoli in the wee hours of Thursday. A police officer in Rabale, investigating the death of Amol Ghorpade (33), said: “Prima facie it seems he managed to roll a wire that was hanging slightly low and… strangulated (using it).”

Ghorpade, the police said, had recently lost his job. “He used to work in a private firm and lived alone. His parents lived in a village. He didn’t socialise much, his neighbours said,” the officer said. The police have not been able to find any suicide note.

“He was taken to a civil hospital after people going on morning walks spotted him near a public toilet in Sector 15. He had his mobile phone, which we have seized. He was declared dead on arrival. We have lodged an accidental

death report,” the police officer added.

