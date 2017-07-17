Mumbai: Man ‘stabs girl to death’, held

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The police Saturday arrested Akash Pandey (26), who allegedly stabbed a girl in Bhandup on June 27 and later tried to kill himself. According to the police, Pandey was upset that the girl was refusing his proposals of marriage.

Pandey, employed with a private firm, had come to the gilr’s Bhandup residence on June 27.

When she did not agree to marry him, he attacked her with a kitchen knife and later tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself, said the police. While the girl later succumbed to the injuries, Pandey survived.

After the police got the go-ahead from hospital that he had recuperated, Pandey was placed under arrest Saturday. ENS

