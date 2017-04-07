Mumbai: Man stabbed to death over labour contract

A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death by assailants in broad daylight in Aarey Colony allegedly over a labour contract dispute on Thursday. The attackers are still on the run.

Vira Pandiyan, a contract labourer, was assaulted by four-five persons around 11 am in Aarey Colony. According to the police, the accused had an argument with the victim over him getting a labour contract at Film City.

“The victim had received a contract for labour at Aarey Film City. One of the assailants, who is the prime suspect, is a contract labourer and was opposed to Pandiyan getting the job. He refused to give up his job and instead confronted the victim with a few other people in tow,” said a police officer.

Police believe there were four-five accused and at least two of them were carrying knives. After an argument, they started attacking the victim, who ran and took shelter at Aarey Milk Dairy office. But the men chased him down and followed him into the dairy office and stabbed him to death in front of multiple witnesses.

“The people standing by were too shocked and scared to help the victim. The accused stabbed the victim in his neck, chest and head. The victim was taken to Siddharth hospital in Goregaon West, but he succumbed to his injuries. He lived at his Unit 7 residence with his wife and mother. No weapon used in the assault has been recovered and police are on the hunt for the accused. All accused are believed to be residents of Unit 30 in Aarey Colony. Police are checking CCTV footage from the area and questioning witnesses to find the accused.

A case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now