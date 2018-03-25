Presents Latest News

Mumbai: Man stabbed to death for ‘objecting to smoking’

A 17-year-old boy was smoking when Ramji Rajbhar (27), who was standing nearby, objected. A scuffle broke out between the two and the minor allegedly stabbed Rajbhar.

| Mumbai | Published: March 25, 2018 5:20 am
A juvenile allegedly stabbed a man to death for objecting to smoking in Bhandup area on Friday. Police said the incident took place outside a bar in Tembhipada, Bhandup west, at 8.30 pm. A 17-year-old boy was smoking when Ramji Rajbhar (27), who was standing nearby, objected.

A scuffle broke out between the two and the minor allegedly stabbed Rajbhar. The minor fled the spot while Rajbhar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. A case of murder has been registered against the juvenile, said the police.

  1. Black cobra
    Mar 25, 2018 at 5:42 am
    Juveniles are violent but law protects them. In Dec 2012 infamous rape case one juvenile was violent and did maximum harm to the victim. Yet the blind and tortoise judiciary has sentenced him to 3 yrs max sentence and let off.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
