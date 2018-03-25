Mumbai: Man stabbed to death for ‘objecting to smoking’

A scuffle broke out between the two and the minor allegedly stabbed Rajbhar. (Representational Image) A scuffle broke out between the two and the minor allegedly stabbed Rajbhar. (Representational Image)

A juvenile allegedly stabbed a man to death for objecting to smoking in Bhandup area on Friday. Police said the incident took place outside a bar in Tembhipada, Bhandup west, at 8.30 pm. A 17-year-old boy was smoking when Ramji Rajbhar (27), who was standing nearby, objected.

A scuffle broke out between the two and the minor allegedly stabbed Rajbhar. The minor fled the spot while Rajbhar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. A case of murder has been registered against the juvenile, said the police.

