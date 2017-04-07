Mumbai: Man shot dead by two, murder caught on tape

A 40-year-old fruit seller was shot to death by two unknown assailants on the intervening night of April 5 and 6. The motive of the murder is still not clear and police are on the lookout for the two accused.

Shyamu Dound, a resident of Mira village, was sleeping in his home when the two accused knocked on his door around 2 am on March 6. One of the accused shot him in his chest when he opened the door and the duo then fled from the spot.

“The two accused came on a motorcycle and knocked on the victim’s door. He woke up and opened to see who it was. The accused spoke to him for a while and said that they were from the neighbourhood and had lost their keys. Then one of the accused pulled out a firearm and shot Dound,” said an officer at Kashimira police station.

According to the police, the two assailants are seen on CCTV riding towards the victim’s house on a motorcycle and then leaving after shooting him. However, the vehicle’s licence plate number is unclear. “It is too dark to get a clear identification from the footage. One assailant was also wearing a helmet,” said the officer.

The victim’s family say Dound did not have any enemies. “He lived with his wife, four children, and in-laws who lived on the first floor of the house. The family woke up after they heard the gunshot and found Dound lying near the door. The accused had escaped by then,” said the officer. Police believe the assailants used a locally made pistol. Dound died before he could be admitted in Bhaktivedanta hospital in Mira Road. His body has been sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are questioning Dound’s friends and associates. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC, read with relevant sections of the Arms Act, has been registered against the two accused.

