Mumbai: Man sets woman and her child on fire, held

The accused who fled the spot was arrested by the Bandra police from Mira Road Saturday and charged with attempt to murder. The accused who fled the spot was arrested by the Bandra police from Mira Road Saturday and charged with attempt to murder.

The Bandra police Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly set a 35-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter on fire Friday afternoon. The accused who fled the spot was arrested by the Bandra police from Mira Road Saturday and charged with attempt to murder.

The woman who sustained 95 per cent burns and her daughter who sustained 35 per cent burn injuries are currently recuperating in hospitals. According to the police, the incident took place Friday afternoon when the accused Deepak Jath, a resident of Bandra (west), attempted to set his neighbour Ramesh Kumar on fire near Bandra Bandstand.

Jath wanted to kill Kumar reportedly because the latter had complained to Jath’s parents that he had been stalking Kumar’s 20-year-old daughter. As Jath threw petrol on Kumar from a bottle, it fell on a woman, Kanta Ikka, and her two-year-old daughter who were sitting nearby.

When Jath tried to set Kumar on fire with a lighter, the fire spread causing burn injuries to Ikka and her daughter, an officer said. While the duo were rushed to the hospital, Jath fled the spot. The Bandra police was informed about the incident following which, an FIR was registered.

Seven police teams were formed with one team going to Meerut in UP from where Jath hailed.The local police, however, received a tip off that he was seen in Mira Road area and a police team reached there and arrested him. The accused confessed to have wanted to kill Kumar but the fire spread to the woman and her daughter sitting near him.

Ikka was rushed to Masina hospital where she is battling for her life. Her daughter is recuperating at Sion hospital.

