Mumbai: Man sets self on fire at police station

A 44-year-old auto driver set himself on fire at the Shivaji Nagar police station Tuesday afternoon, three days after he threatened to commit suicide. Rizwan Jamadar, who sustained more than 50 per cent burns, was taken to Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to police, two Non-Cognizable (NC)s were registered against Jamadar on September 27 in two separate incidents that took place within four hours. The police does not arrest a person in the case of an NC. When Jamadar was brought to the police station, he had threatened to commit suicide if the police took action case against him. “A diary entry was made about the same,” said an officer.

According to police, while Jamadar did not do anything noteworthy over the following days, at 1 pm on Tuesday, he came to the Shivaji Nagar police station on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road. “He went to the first floor where he poured oil over himself and set himself on fire,” said an officer.

An officer said that an attempt to suicide case is likely to be registered against him.