Mumbai: Man sentenced to life for murder

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday and two were acquitted for the murder of a senior citizen in a Versova flat in 2014. The deceased, 67-year old Vimla Ramankant Jaiswal, lived alone at Beach Classic building in Versova, Andheri, since the death of her husband over seven years before the incident.

The prosecution said that Dharmesh Bakshsingh, who washed vehicles in the building, Sherbahadur, who worked as a domestic help and Santosh Sharma, the security guard, had murdered the senior citizen to commit robbery at her home.

While Bakshsingh was found guilty, the court acquitted Sharma and Sherbahadur for lack of evidence. Among the witnesses was a sweeper from the building who had told police that he had heard the shouts of the victim staying in the second floor flat at 10 am.