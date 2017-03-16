Mumbai man sentenced to 7-year rigorous imprisonment for assaulting minor

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years’ of rigorous imprisonment for stabbing a minor boy multiple times for refusing money for dinner. According to the police, the convict, Mohammed Aatish, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, had approached 14-year-old Sajid Shaikh, asking for money for dinner late in the night on August 23, 2013.

Sajid was going to a relative’s home after dropping his mother at their home in Shivaji Nagar. After Sajid refused to give money, the convict put a knife to his throat. He then tried to snatch the victim’s phone from his pocket and after the boy resisted, he stabbed him on his neck, ribs and back. As the victim screamed for help, a few people gathered to help him. The accused escaped but was arrested later by the police.

A total of 10 witnesses, including the victim, deposed before the court. The court ruled that the injury caused to the teenager’s throat could have caused his death had he not been given medical attention immediately. The court convicted him under Section 392 (punishment for robbery with attempt to cause death) of the Indian Penal Code.

