Mumbai: Friend loses Rs 1 lakh after ‘fake’ email from Khadi Village Industries Association CEO

Last month, the family and friends of Haresh Shah, the CEO of Khadi Village Industries Association, received a message from an email bearing his name that requested for urgent funds required for the surgery of a friend’s daughter. However, even after the fraud came to Shah’s notice, a friend transferred Rs 1 lakh to the bank account mentioned in the email.

The police said that in the last week of December last year, a person posing as Shah sent emails to his family members and friends seeking monetary assistance for a friend whose daughter needed an urgent surgery. The email added that Shah was unable to help as he was abroad at that time.

When the receivers contacted Shah, they were informed that he had not sent out such a message and the email address did not belong to him. But one of Shah’s friends transferred money to a bank account number mentioned in the email. South Mumbai resident Shah filed a complaint with Gamdevi police station last week alleging that an unidentified person had created a fake email address and solicited funds in his name. The police have registered a case of impersonation and cheating under the Indian Penal Code and identity theft under the Information Technology Act against an unidentified person.

“We have written to the bank where the account in question is and we are seeking details of the account holder,” said an officer at Gamdevi police station.

