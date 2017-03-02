Mumbai: Man ‘kills friend after argument’, arrested

Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend after an argument. The incident took place in Malvani area on the intervening night of February 28 and March 1.The police said Dilip Rajaram Suryavanshi (25) and his friend Jaffar Aftab Hussain Khan were in the MV Desai Garden on Marve Road in Malad West when an argument broke out between them around 12.30 am.

“They started fighting. The accused punched the victim in the chest, which resulted in his death,” said Dipak Phatangare, senior inspector at Malvani police station. It is still unclear as to what triggered the argument.

The accused has been arrested and remanded to police custody.