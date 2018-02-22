Mumbai: Man killed as IRS officer’s car ‘runs over’ two in Mankhurd

Pandurang Kokhare was out on a morning walk with his friend when the car hit them from behind. Pandurang Kokhare was out on a morning walk with his friend when the car hit them from behind.

A CAR driven by a senior Customs officer allegedly ran over two men in Mankhurd early Monday morning, resulting in the death of one, said the police. The two men were out on a morning walk near the Mankhurd octroi post on the Sion Panvel Road when they were hit by the Ertiga vehicle from behind, said the police.

The speeding vehicle then rammed into an electricity pole nearly 90 metres ahead before coming to a halt, said the police. Sakthivel Raju (43), an Indian Revenue Service officer posted as additional commissioner with Customs, was behind the wheel and was arrested. He was later granted bail on the same day. The police have sent his blood samples to the forensic laboratory to check for presence of alcohol.

Senior Inspector of Mankhurd police Sanjay Vernekar said that the incident took place around 5.30 am on Monday when Pandurang Kokhare (40) and his friend Ashok Bhandari (52) were out on a morning walk. While Kokhare died, Bhandari has been admitted to hospital.

Pandurang Kokhare Pandurang Kokhare

Bhandari’s wife Lakshmi said her husband and Kokhare were both diabetic and had started taking morning walks together a few months ago. While Kokhare was an auto driver, Bhandari works at a paperclip factory.

“Raju said he did not even realise he had knocked down the two people. So far there is no clarity on how he lost control of the vehicle. We have sent his blood samples to the forensic laboratory to check for presence of alcohol,” said Vernekar, adding, “Prima facie it does not appear he was under the influence of alcohol but we will wait for the report.”

The police team took an unconscious Bhandari to Rajawadi Hospital. “The police team did not even realise that there was another person along with him who had died. When the officers reached the spot again, they found the body of Kokhare lying in a corner,” said an officer. They took him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Vernekar said the police had registered a case under sections 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt endangering personal safety) of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused was granted bail on Monday after he produced surety,” said the senior inspector. He added, “We are now waiting for the blood alcohol report.”

Meanwhile, Bhandari, who is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi hospital for serious injuries to his legs, head and chest, told The Indian Express, “I along with my friend were out on a morning walk. We were talking when something hit us with tremendous force from behind. I remember a vehicle went ahead and that’s the last thing I remember. Only when I regained consciousness at the hospital did a policeman tell me that a vehicle had knocked me down.”

Bhandari’s family members said they had not informed him of friend’s death. “They were the best of friends and we fear it will impact him severely,” said a family member. The family, comprising his wife, three daughters and a son, resides in a chawl in Jai Hind Nagar at Mankhurd. “He has asked whether his friend is still alive or has he died in the accident. We have told him that Kokhare is still recuperating,” said Laxmi, Bhandari’s wife.

Another worry for the family is the looming financial trouble. Swati Bhandari, his daughter-in-law, said, “He is the sole bread winner. My mother in-law works as a domestic help but she doesn’t earn much. With the nature of injuries he has sustained, we don’t think he will be able to work for the next few months at least.” She added, “We hope the guilty are brought to book and we are at least compensated for the losses we have suffered.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App