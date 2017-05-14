Mumbai: Man killed in bike accident

A man from Malad was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Worli’s National Sports Club of India Thursday night. The deceased, Mohsin Shaikh (31), had gone to Bada Kabristan on Charni Road on a motorbike during Shab-e-Baraat on Thursday with his brother.

Police said that while the duo was returning home, a tanker hit their bike from the rear outside NSCI. The police said Shaikh, who was riding pillion, was crushed under the tanker. His brother sustained minor injuries.

