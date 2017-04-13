Mumbai: Man held for trying to kidnap girl, say cops

The Thane police Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to abduct a nine-year-old girl from outside her home in Thane. According to the police, accused Dashrath Yadav, who resides in the same neighbourhood as the victim, had a fight with the family members of the girl.

On Tuesday morning, the girl, a resident of Manorma Nagar in Thane, went out for some domestic chores. The accused then got out his auto rickshaw and tried pulling her inside. The girl, however, started shouting for help, after which locals intervened and handed over the accused to the Kapurbawdi police.

Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said, “There was some prior enmity between the girl and the family of the accused. The attempt to abduct the girl seems to be a fallout of that. Yadav was produced before the court and remanded in jail custody.”

