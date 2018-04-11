Mumbai: Man held for ‘sexually assaulting’ two daughters for 2 yrs

The police said the incident came to light on Sunday after the two survivors — aged 17 and 13 years — confided in their mother, who approached Vakola police station. The police said the incident came to light on Sunday after the two survivors — aged 17 and 13 years — confided in their mother, who approached Vakola police station.

A 42-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters repeatedly for last two years. The police said the incident came to light on Sunday after the two survivors — aged 17 and 13 years — confided in their mother, who approached Vakola police station.

According to police officials, the accused would allegedly threaten the duo of stopping their education if they did not meet his demands. The police said the two survivors along with two other sisters and a brother stayed with their parents.

“The family stays in a one-plus structure. One of the victims alleged that she was first attacked while she was studying on the mezzanine floor of the structure.

The accused allegedly threatened to harm her younger brother, if she told anyone about the incident,” said an officer.

Investigating officials revealed that the victims failed to recall the exact time since when they were allegedly sexually assaulted by their father.

However, the 17-year-old decided to confide in her mother after she couldn’t see her younger sister suffering similarly, said an official.

“After the mother was informed, she confronted the accused, who abused her instead. She then came to the police station and registered a case against the father,” said an officer.

The father was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody until April 13.

