Mumbai: Man held for sending defamatory messages using 26 fake email IDs

A 47-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested Tuesday by a Special Investigation Team of Mumbai Police for allegedly sending defamatory emails to Tata Motors Insurance Broking & Advisory Services (TMIBAS).

The accused, identified as Pijush Kanti Roy, a former employee of the company, had allegedly created 26 email IDs through which had sent emails to several employees of the company. Bombay High Court was earlier hearing a case filed by TMIBAS, stating that for a year senior company officials had been receiving emails from several fake email addresses, containing defamatory allegations against the CEO and other officials of the company.

Last week, TMIBAS informed the court that similar emails were sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner. Justice SJ Kathawalldea, in an order had said, “…the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai is directed to, forthwith, form a special team of police officers, who have experience in solving cyber crimes, to investigate the matter.” The court directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to file a report by May 22. The investigating police team found that some of the mail IDs had been created at a particular computer in Kolkata. It came to light that the IDs had allegedly been created by one Pijush Kanti Roy, a former employee of the company. The FIR had been registered at the BKC cyber police station on charges of defamation, forgery and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Roy was produced before the Magistrate court and remanded in police custody for two days.

