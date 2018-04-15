Mumbai: Man held for selling horns of Sambhar deer

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: April 15, 2018 3:36:18 am
The Thane police on Saturday arrested a person for selling horns and skin of a Sambhar deer in Upvan near Thane.
The accused, Santosh Ramachandra Bamane, is a resident of Andheri. He has been booked under sections 9 (prohibition of hunting), 39 (wild animals to be a government property), 48 (A) (keeping in his control, custody and possession) and 51 (penalties) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972.
Police said a pair of horns of a Sambhar deer and Rs 2 lakh in cash were recovered from his residence.
