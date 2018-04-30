Mumbai: Man held for ‘robbing’ senior citizen of gold chain worth Rs 50,000

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a senior citizen in Trombay. The police said the victim, Arunrao Keshavrao Devekar (64), a Trombay resident, was heading back home when the incident took place on April 4. The accused was arrested later last week, after investigators received a tip off about his residential address.

The police said on April 4 around 10 pm, an unidentified person robbed the senior citizen of his gold chain worth Rs 50,000 while he was on his way back home. Devekar, in his statement to the police, said, “At around 10 pm on the day, I had gone to buy medicines for my grandson. On the way back, an unidentified person who was standing nearby snatched my chain and started running towards Cheetah Camp in Trombay.”

The police said the complainant tried chasing him, but the accused managed to flee. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. Senior Inspector Sunil Gaokar said, “This is the only chain snatching case registered at our police station this year. The investigation will be carried out on a priority basis.”

Later last week, officers were informed about the suspect who stays in the Chettah Camp area. A team reached the spot and brought the suspect to the police station. The accused, identified as Abdul Kayum Abdul Aziz Shaikh, alias Kayum Katta, confessed to the crime and was arrested. Police have recovered the stolen item.

