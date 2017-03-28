Mumbai: Man held for ‘raping’ five-year-old

A Gujarat resident was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Kandivli earlier this month. The 36-year-old man had been evading the police for nearly three weeks and moving across India.

Officers said he had kidnapped the girl from near her home in Kandivli Weston March 5 early morning, raped her and left her near the railway tracks at Kandivli station. The police said the child managed to find her way home and informed her parents, who admitted her to a hospital.

Armed with the description that the girl had given, the police looked for the accused at railway stations in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Delhi before finally finding him in Gujarat, said Mukund Pawar, senior inspector, Kandivli police station. “The accused did not stay at one place for a long time,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now