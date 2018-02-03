Mumbai: Man held for ‘molesting, stalking’ veteran actress

Last week, the 66-year-old actress had registered a complaint regarding molestation, stalking and obscene messages. Last week, the 66-year-old actress had registered a complaint regarding molestation, stalking and obscene messages.

The Juhu police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly molesting and stalking an actress. The accused was produced in court Friday and remanded in police custody till Sunday, the police said.

Last week, the 66-year-old actress had registered a complaint regarding molestation, stalking and obscene messages. The police said the actress had been in a relationship with the man after meeting him in July 2017 when he helped her out with a plot of land she owns.

Since then, the actress stated in her complaint, the man had created a ruckus several times at her building while being under the influence of alcohol and also sent her obscene and threatening messages.

Last week, the actress approached the police after the man allegedly entered her building and shouted abuses at her, the police said.

